NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global cut NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.78 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

