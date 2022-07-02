Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

