Neutrino USD Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $768.15 million and $5.07 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 777,815,262 coins and its circulating supply is 777,814,658 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

