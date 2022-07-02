New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

NVSAW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 90,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

