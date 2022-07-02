NFT Art Finance Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $593,525.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00156833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685968 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00085561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016143 BTC.

About NFT Art Finance

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance

NFT Art Finance Coin Trading

