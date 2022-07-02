NFTify Market Cap Achieves $154,361.38 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $154,361.38 and $203.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00157169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.01312414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

