NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

