NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NL Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries in the first quarter worth $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NL Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

