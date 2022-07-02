North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMMCW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 11,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324. North Mountain Merger has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

