Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 10,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

About Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

