Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Up 1.9%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $471.00 and last traded at $470.72. 6,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.81.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

