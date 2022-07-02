Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 2,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,963. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
