Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 2,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,963. Novation Companies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.