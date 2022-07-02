Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,431. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.