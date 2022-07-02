Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the period. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQX stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

