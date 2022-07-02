Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Shares Down 5.8%

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10). 32,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 569,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.17).

The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.79.

In related news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 192,135 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £215,191.20 ($264,005.89).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

