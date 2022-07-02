ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.87 or 1.00083349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00024052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

