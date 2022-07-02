Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Shares Up 2%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 123,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 49,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Group International (ODYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.