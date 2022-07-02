Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 365 shares of company stock valued at $9,320 in the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

