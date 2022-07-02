Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Up 1.1%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 74,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 105,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

About Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading

