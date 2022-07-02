OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542,175 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of OneMain worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.51 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.