Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. 11,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $244,158. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

