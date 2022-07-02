OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $211,424.59 and $55,337.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00160057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00637057 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016258 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

