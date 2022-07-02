Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 26.2%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 71,986,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 15,882,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34.

In related news, insider Andreas Migge bought 69,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,084.40 ($2,557.23).

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

