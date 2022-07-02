ORAO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,083.13 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $99,083.13 and $11,583.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00631915 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

