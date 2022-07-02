Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 1,591,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,264. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

