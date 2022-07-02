Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,565 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,044,786.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,093,195. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

