Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.98. 997,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.80. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

