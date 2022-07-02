Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,975 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,778,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

