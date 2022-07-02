Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,483. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

