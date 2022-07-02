Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,761 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 16,539,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,500,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

