Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS OLCLY traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 6,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.85.
About Oriental Land (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.