Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS OLCLY traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 6,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

About Oriental Land (Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.