Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

