Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

