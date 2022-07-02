Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,801,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,267,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

