Oxbull.tech (OXB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20,500.00

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $20,500.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxbull.tech alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00156833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685968 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00085561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxbull.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxbull.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxbull.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.