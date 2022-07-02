Oxen (OXEN) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and $416,066.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.48 or 0.05443081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00263051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00613316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00076448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00537581 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,922,094 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

