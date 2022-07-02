Oxygen Trading Down 9.1% This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $254,834.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,158,698 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.