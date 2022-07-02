Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Down 1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 34.87% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

