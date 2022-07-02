PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Shares of PD opened at $25.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.41.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 136.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

