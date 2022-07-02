Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,488 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

