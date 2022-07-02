Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

