Palouse Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $394.83 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $386.51 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

