Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 347,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

