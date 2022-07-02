Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

PYPL stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

