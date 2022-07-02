Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. BlackRock accounts for about 2.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $616.70 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.