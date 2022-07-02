Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

