Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

