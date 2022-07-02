Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $989.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.