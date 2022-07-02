Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 102.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

