Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.